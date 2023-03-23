Police seek driver after hit-and-run crash in East Windsor
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help finding a driver after a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist in East Windsor.
The collision took place around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say a male cyclist was struck by a white SUV while attempting to cross the intersection at Grand Maris Road East and Chrysler Centre. Officers say the driver did not stop.
The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
We are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Walkerville on March 21, 2023.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., a male cyclist was struck by a white truck while attempting to cross the intersection at Grand Maris Road East and Chrysler Centre. The driver did not stop. pic.twitter.com/2fnxHslaBA
The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to be a 2014-2017 white Jeep Cherokee.
Police urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have a dash cam, or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation, to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9646, ext. 225.
They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.
-
Stolen gun recovered in Lac du Bonnet: RCMPMounties in Lac du Bonnet have recovered a gun stolen more than two years ago from an RCMP officer's home in Winnipeg.
-
Southern Alberta campgrounds preparing for summer camping seasonThe days are getting longer and warmer, meaning plenty of Albertans will be preparing to do some camping this summer.
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truckAn Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
-
Ukrainian Club of Moncton hopeful over Ottawa's decision to extend help for fleeing UkrainiansThe Ukrainian Club of Moncton is reacting positively following the federal government’s decision to extend the Canada Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel on Wednesday.
-
Federal grant program to offer specialized services for military survivors of sexual assaultA federal government grant has been awarded to three organizations in the region to provide specialized services to individuals who have experienced sexualized violence on military bases.
-
Merritt man's disappearance 'involves criminality,' RCMP sayMounties in the B.C. Interior say the disappearance of a 24-year-old man late last month is "suspicious" and "involves criminality."
-
Former VPD officer speaks out after discovering his property was being used in rental scamWhen a former detective with the Vancouver Police Department discovered photos of his home were being used in a rental scam, he decided to start his own investigation.
-
-
A pest control company ranked Canada's worst cities for bed bugs. Here's how Vancouver did.Vancouver was one of Canada's worst cities in Canada for bed bugs last year, according to a pest control company's annual rankings.