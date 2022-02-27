Police seek driver after vehicle crashes into garage on Cranbrook Drive
London police are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a home on Cranbrook Drive.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to the incident at Cranbrook and Viscount Road.
Overnight: Vehicle into a garage on Cranbrook Road, no injuries reported. Fire crews have cleared and scene left with @lpsmediaoffice #ldnont pic.twitter.com/HFmvhBDUwe— London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) February 27, 2022
When they arrived on scene, police say there were no occupants inside the vehicle that had smashed through the homes garage.
Officers attempted to locate the driver with the canine unit, but were unsuccessful.
Police have not released a suspect description.
The traffic management unit has taken over the investigation.
There were no reports of any injuries to the occupants inside the home.
-
Simcoe County organization supports and uplifts artists of colourA grassroots organization in Simcoe County is uplifting artists of colour in the community.
-
Timmins winter hiking event highlights outdoor survival, adventure and educationThe Wintergreen Fund for Conservation's first winter hiking day after a pandemic hiatus saw a healthy turnout of people looking to learn more about the Hersey Lake Conservation Area and the opportunities for adventure and education within it.
-
-
Timmins-raised pro snowboarder visits home to inspire local youthProfessional snowboarder Jesse Millen hosted an event for youth in his hometown of Timmins on the different styles of the sport.
-
Police incident prompts investigation in west LethbridgeLethbridge police say the public needs to stay clear of an incident in the west end of that city on Sunday.
-
Coquitlam RCMP appeal for help finding missing men wanted under Mental Health ActFor the third time in five days, Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating a missing man who is wanted under the provincial Mental Health Act.
-
-
23-year-old woman dead after car crash in TorontoToronto police are investigating a car crash near Keele and Eglinton early Sunday morning that left a woman dead.
-
Habitat For Humanity expanding in Algoma DistrictSault Ste. Marie's Habitat for Humanity chapter is taking its operations into communities throughout the Algoma District.