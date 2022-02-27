Police seek driver after vehicle crashes into garage on Cranbrook Drive

London police are looking for the driver of a car that slammed into a home on Cranbrook Drive.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to the incident at Cranbrook and Viscount Road.

When they arrived on scene, police say there were no occupants inside the vehicle that had smashed through the homes garage.

Officers attempted to locate the driver with the canine unit, but were unsuccessful.

Police have not released a suspect description.

The traffic management unit has taken over the investigation.

There were no reports of any injuries to the occupants inside the home.