Police seek driver after woman and child struck by truck in Pictou: N.S. RCMP
Police in Pictou County, N.S., are seeking the public’s help identifying a driver and a vehicle after a woman and child were struck by a truck.
Shortly after 5 p.m. on March 5, police say a woman and child were walking across a parking lot on Sunset Street in Pictou when a red Ford F150, which was backing out of a parking spot, knocked them down.
“The driver of the truck, an older woman, failed to remain at the scene of the collision,” said the Nova Scotia RCMP in a Facebook post.
The woman who was hit by the vehicle suffered minor injuries and the child was uninjured.
Police say the driver of the truck was wearing a red and white coat and is believed to walk with a noticeable limp.
Anyone who recognizes the driver of the red Ford F150 is asked to contact Pictou County District RCMP Detachment at 902-485-4333.
-
Draisaitl scores twice, Edmonton Oilers roll to 5-2 win over San Jose SharksLeon Draisaitl scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
-
Repeat offender arrested in Bashaw as police seize loaded gun, ammunitionA repeat offender faces multiple charges after being arrested by Bashaw RCMP Tuesday.
-
'Everyone deserves to be seen on stage': Local production fights inaccessibility with artAfter years of being told to fit into the theatre space, an Edmonton actor is making the space fit her unique story.
-
Restaurant fire causes tower of smoke in downtown VancouverA serious-looking fire at a Japanese restaurant in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening turned out to be less intense than it appeared from afar.
-
Peer mental health support returns to in person meetingsThe Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) says being able to meet in person for peer-to-peer support has brightened many people's lives.
-
‘I’m really proud of our team:’ Sask. gymnast returns from international competitionA Saskatoon gymnast has returned home after competing with Team Canada in Germany.
-
Controversial yet iconic: Calgary's Peace Bridge marks 10 yearsIn the 10 years since the first Calgarians walked across the Peace Bridge over the Bow River between Eau Claire and Memorial Drive, the former lightning rod for controversy has become a centre piece of the Calgary skyline.
-
Ontario announces funding for Cochrane and Iroquois FallsGreg Rickford, the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry travelled to Cochrane and Iroquois Falls on Thursday to make a few funding announcements.
-
Mural for Ukraine that was defaced then re-painted gets covered up by construction companyA Burnaby, B.C., artist is getting ready to paint a third mural in support of Ukraine, after his first was defaced by supporters of Russia and his second was painted over by a construction company.