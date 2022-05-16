Police seek driver in hit and run collision involving cyclist

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a hit and run collision in Kitchener that sent a cyclist to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Westmount Road East and Greenbrook Drive around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

A male youth, who was riding a bike, had been struck by a passing vehicle.

Police said the driver did not remain at the scene of the crash.

The boy was transported to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

No further information has been released about his age or a description of the vehicle that was involved.

Police are asking any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam video, to call them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.