Police seek driver involved in Brantford hit and run crash

Police are trying to track down the driver involved in a serious hit and run crash in Brantford.

In a media release, police said an unidentified vehicle, described as a grey SUV, allegedly struck a 21-year-old pedestrian at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Market Street and Chatham Street.

She was taken to hospital with what police describe as serious injuries.

The vehicle fled the scene of the crash.

Police said a male was driving, with a female in the passenger seat.

Police indicated that the vehicle may have front-end damage, including a broken headlight.

They also released an image of the suspected vehicle on Monday.

Police are asking for the driver and passenger to identify themselves, or for anyone who witnessed the collision to give them a call at 519-756-7050 ext. 2820.