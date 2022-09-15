Police seek driver of Ontario truck who may have seen missing Vancouver Island man

Police say a new development has come up in the search for missing Vancouver Island man Ottavio Cutillo.

On Wednesday, Oceanside RCMP said Cutillo, 60, was reported missing on Sept. 12, and that officers found his abandoned vehicle that same day in Parksville, B.C.

Now, investigators say they're searching for the driver of a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck who may have seen Cutillo on Sept. 10.

Police believe that Cutillo's vehicle, which was discovered near the old train station off Alberni Highway, may have run into mechanical issues.

Investigators think the driver of the white Chevrolet truck may have driven by and assisted Cutillo at the time.

"Attempts to contact the registered owner of the Chevrolet Silverado have not been successful and we are asking the owner of the pickup truck to contact police so investigators can speak with him," said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP in a release Thursday.

"If you are the owner of this pickup truck or see this pickup truck, please contact police," he said.

The truck has Ontario licence plate BR 63762.

Mounties, alongside Arrowsmith Search and Rescue, continue to search for Cutillo. Police say he's believed to still be in the Oceanside area.

Anyone with information on Cutillo's whereabouts or the driver of the truck is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP.