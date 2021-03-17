Calgary police are asking for help identifying the driver of a black Dodge Ram truck they believe may have information relating to the death of Daniel Dudgeon outside a southwest restaurant last month.

Dudgeon was killed outside the Mazaj Lounge and Restaurant in the 9200 block of Macleod Trail S.W. about 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Police say Dudgeon was dropped off at the eatery and lounge at 9 p.m. by the driver of the truck.

The driver is not in trouble and investigators just need to ask him or her some questions about the victim," police said in a release.

"We are making progress piecing together the events of that night in order to find those responsible for Daniel's death. The driver of this truck has information that will help us fill in some gaps and we are hoping that either they will come forward or someone else will let us know who was driving."

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.