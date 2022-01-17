Police seek driver of white SUV after tire slashing in Essex

Essex County OPP are looking for the driver of a white SUV that was caught on surveillance footage after tire slashing of a pickup truck in Essex.

Officers responded to a report of mischief that occurred to a vehicle on Princess Square in the Town of Essex on Saturday.

It was reported that at 5:15 p.m. a white SUV pulled into the parking lot directly next to a white pickup truck for less than 30 seconds and then left the lot.

Police say the pickup truck had both passenger side tires slashed.

Surveillance camera captured the image of a vehicle, a white SUV that may be involved with the mischief and police are looking to identify it and the driver.

Anyone with any information about this occurrence is asked to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous; you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.catchcrooks.com. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.