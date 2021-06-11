Police seek driver who hit teen cyclist, took him to hospital and gave him $100

Police are searching for a female driver who hit a 16-year-old cyclist from behind in southeast Calgary, then drove him to hospital and gave him $100 before leaving without providing any personal information.

The teenager was on his bike near Fonda Way and Radcliffe Drive S.E. about 9 p.m. on May 21 when he was hit from behind by a white, Audi Q5 driven by a woman.

The teen suffered a broken nose and "significant" scrapes to his head and limbs, according to police. The woman drove the teen to the Peter Lougheed Centre and dropped him off at the front door, giving him cash before leaving.

She did not identify herself to the teen and no report about the crash was made to police.

The suspect is described as a woman with black hair.

At the time of the collision, she was wearing a black, long-sleeved top over a white shirt, blue jeans, and knee-high black boots.

The Audi also sustained front-end damage.

Police have released photos of the suspect in hopes someone can identify her.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.