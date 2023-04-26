Police seek dump truck driver after Comox hit and run

The Comox Valley RCMP are looking to identify the driver of a grey dump truck who allegedly struck a cyclist in Comox on Monday morning.

Mounties say an officer was driving around 7 a.m. when they came across a man who said he was struck by a large dump truck while riding his e-bike on Comox Avenue between Aitken Street and Manor Drive.

An ambulance was called and paramedics took the man to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they searched for the driver and truck, which was described as a large, grey tandem dump truck that was towing a trailer, however the vehicle was not found.

Mounties are now asking the public for help identifying the truck and the driver.

"We urge anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information regarding the hit and run, including the driver of the dump truck, to come forward and contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321," said Mounties in a release Tuesday.