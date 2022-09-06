Police seek federal offender, 26, known to frequent Ottawa

Police are on the lookout for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent Ottawa.

Patrick Lalonde, 26, is serving a two-year sentence for assault with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, motor vehicle theft and other charges.

Police say he has breached his statutory release.

He is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP or Crimestoppers.