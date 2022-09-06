iHeartRadio

Police seek federal offender, 26, known to frequent Ottawa

OPP say Patrick Lalonde, 26, is wanted for breaching his statutory release. He is known to frequent Ottawa. (OPP)

Police are on the lookout for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is known to frequent Ottawa.

Patrick Lalonde, 26, is serving a two-year sentence for assault with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, motor vehicle theft and other charges.

Police say he has breached his statutory release.

He is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP or Crimestoppers.

12