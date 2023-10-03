Police seek female for investigation in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are looking for the public’s help identifying a female related to an investigation.

Police say it took place early Tuesday morning in the King Street and Robertson Avenue area of Chatham.

At this time, this police say this is all the information available.

If you can identify the individual or have information that could assist this investigation, please contact Const. Nathan Lavoie nathanl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).