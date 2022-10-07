Police seek further information on serious crash in city's northwest
Calgary police say they're still trying to figure out what happened Thursday when a vehicle left a northwest Calgary road and careened down an embankment.
In the aftermath, the vehicle's driver was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Country Hills Boulevard near Rockyspring Gate N.W.
Investigators believe a westbound GMC Sierra crossed the centre line, left the road and went down the embankment, finally coming to a stop when it struck a fence and concrete retaining wall.
The GMC Sierra's driver, a man in his late 30s, was the only person in the vehicle at the time, police believe.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage that might be useful to the investigation is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by one of the following methods:
- Phone, at 1-800-222-8477;
- Web, at calgarycrimestoppers.org; or
- Through the P3 Tips app.
