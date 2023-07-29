Police seek 'heavier-set' suspect seen starting fire at construction site in Kamloops, B.C.

Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help identifying a person seen lighting a fire at a construction site early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of Van Horne Drive, according to a statement from Kamloops RCMP.

The detachment says its officers were called to the scene around that time to assist Kamloops Fire and Rescue, which was extinguishing flames on "a fully engulfed compact wheel loader" when police arrived.

Surveillance video of the scene shows "what appears to be a heavier-set, older person" arriving in a brown or gold Honda CRV, potentially from 2005 or 2006, police said.

The suspect carries a jerry can toward the loader and sets it ablaze, and the vehicle can be seen speeding away, according to RCMP.

While they did not release the video, Mounties did share a photo of the suspect and the vehicle.

“We are asking anyone who lives in the area of the construction site in the 2100 block of Van Horne Drive to review their surveillance video footage to determine if they captured this vehicle, or occupants coming or going from the site,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, in the statement, adding that police are looking for video recorded between 4:30 and 5:05 a.m.

Anyone with information should call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file number 2023-27066, police said.