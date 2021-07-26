Police seek help finding boy last seen at Saskatoon mall

Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy.

Torin Corbett was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday, when he was dropped off at a mall in the 2300 block of Preston Avenue South.

Police and family are concerned as Torin may be in a vulnerable state.

Torin is described as being five-foot-eight and 220lbs.

He was last seen wearing light blue pyjama pants, a black t-shirt, blue glasses and a black hat.