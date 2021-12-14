Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
Dominique Rowe-Vanburen was last seen Monday in the Queenswood Heights area of Orléans, police said in a news release. He has medical conditions that require prescription medication and there are concerns for his safety and wellbeing.
Dominique is described as white, 5-foot-7 (170 cm) and 205 lbs (93 kg), with medium complexion, and a muscular build. He has green eyes and short, dirty blonde/light brown hair. He also has a gap between his teeth on the right side of his mouth.
He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jogging pants and is known to frequent the Tenth Line Road and Innes Road area.
Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.
-
Lethbridge police investigating after armed robbery attempt at pharmacyLethbridge police are investigating following an armed robbery attempt at a pharmacy Tuesday morning.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrests, seizure of weapons and drugsA traffic stop in Brantford has led to the arrest of three people. Police found drugs, weapons and stolen goods during the course of their investigation.
-
Calls to end predatory lending: 'When somebody is drowning, you don't throw them an anchor'The federal government pledged to take action on payday loan interest charges and fees during the last federal election. Now social agencies are beginning to pressure the government to keep its promises.
-
Marineland Canada says site for planned whale refuge in Nova Scotia is too pollutedA plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for whales formerly kept in marine parks has come under fire from Marineland Canada.
-
Maritime schools to see biggest change in new COVID-19 restrictionsMaritime schools are seeing some of the biggest changes, with extended breaks and the cancellation of extracurricular activities for the unforeseeable future.
-
‘Beyond bizarre ’: Jean won but Kenney, UCP aren’t celebrating with himThe United Conservative Party confirmed that Brian Jean won a nomination contest in northern Alberta over the weekend, but neither the premier nor the party had offered public congratulations, days after the vote.
-
In-person library approved for Stoney PointLakeshore council is moving ahead with a temporary library in Stoney Point.
-
'Horrifying': International student claims Peel Region restaurant paid below minimum wage, owes $18,000A young Brampton woman alleges she’s owed for more than $18,000 dollars in wages from her former employer, Chat Hut, a restaurant with two locations in Peel Region.
-
'Pace is perfect for walking my dog': Calgary unicyclist keeps riding in winterIt's not for everyone but for Matthew Kinzel and his husky Tikka, a unicycle covers all the bases — and the ride to work may be a little slower than on two wheels but it saves them time in the end.