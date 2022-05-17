Police seek help finding stolen tractor in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help after a tractor theft.

Police say sometime between May 14 and May 15, a red, Massey Ferguson tractor, model 253 was stolen from a field adjacent to Zone Road 7 and Chatham Line 1 in Bothwell.

The tractor has a front-end loader and a metal hook welded to the middle of the bucket. Police released a photo of a tractor similar to the one stolen.

If you have any information, please contact Constable Mike Taylor at miketa@chatham-kent.ca or Cadet Hilary Pomajba at hilaryp@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a reward.