Police seek help finding two stolen pickup trucks in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help after two pickup trucks were reported stolen in separate incidents.
Sometime overnight Monday, a green 2004 Ford F150 pick-up truck was stolen from a Tweedsmuir Avenue West address in Chatham. The truck was last seen with Ontario license plate AR78853.
If you have any information that could help recover this vehicle or identify the person(s) involved, please contact Const. Sherry Keller at sherrik@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Sometime between 5:50 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., a grey 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Bloomfield carpool lot. The truck featured a 4” lift kit and aftermarket rims and tires. Specifically, black/chrome Fuel rims and Falken wide peak AT tires.
The truck also had an orange Arctic Cat decal and a Ducks Unlimited decal on the real window. The truck was last seen bearing Ontario license plate BK19044.
If you have any information that could help recover this vehicle or identify the person(s) involved, contact Const. Kevin Burgess at kevinbu@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
