Police seek help from the public to locate missing teen

Edmonton police are looking for help from the public to locate a missing 15-year-old youth who was last seen on Friday.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., police say Ceili Orchard was last seen by family when she was dropped off at Svend Hansen School near 21 Street and 16 Avenue.

According to police, Orchard did not attend class that day and left school grounds shortly after being dropped off.

She is described as:

5’4

100 pounds

Long blonde hair

Hazel eyes

Last seen wearing a black tank top, blue oversized hoodie, blue jeans and red Converse runners

Mounties say Orchard has friends in Edson and she may be travelling to the area.

Orchards disappearance is said to be out of character and there are concerns for her well-being, EPS said.

Anyone with information should contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).