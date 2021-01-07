Mounties on the West Shore are investigating a smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle in Langford.

The West Shore RCMP say the theft occurred in an underground parking lot on Dec. 29.

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly breaking the window of a vehicle before stealing items inside from the underground lot at 854 Orono Ave., according to police.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding a white man, approximately 25 to 35 years old, with dark hair.

Police say the man was wearing a blue hoodie, black jacket, light-coloured jeans, brown shoes and a grey backpack at the time.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.