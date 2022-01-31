Police seek help identifying man who died following Detroit River water rescue

Windsor police are seeking information to help identify a man who died following a water rescue in the Detroit River on Sunday.

Patrol officers along with members of the Windsor police Emergency Services Unit (ESU) attended the area of Riverside Drive West and Bridge Avenue around 12:45 a.m. for a report of a person in the water. Once in the area, police saw a man in the Detroit River.

Police say officers and firefighters were able to use tools to pull the man to shore where he was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the man remains unidentified and investigators are looking for any information that may help to identify him. Also, anyone who may have witnessed the man before the incident or has any further information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.

Police described the man as Asian, in his 20s, 5’10”, between 160 to 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue and grey t-shirt, grey long-john style pants under a pair of “Jeywood” blue jeans, black New Balance running shoes, size 8.5, and a black winter coat.

Police believe the man would have initially been east of where he was found due to the current in the water, however, it is unknown how long he had been in the water before he was found or how far west the current brought him.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check for possible evidence and footage of the man.

Police do not believe foul play to be involved at this time, but are seeking any further information regarding the circumstance surrounding the man entering the water.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext.4830 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com