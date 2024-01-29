Police seek help identifying suspect in robbery at Champlain Mall: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick are asking the public for help in finding a person they say is connected with a robbery at Champlain Mall in Dieppe.
Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a robbery around 10 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023.
Police say an individual entered a store, threatened the cashier, and left with a number of items that weren’t paid for
“The suspect walked outside the mall and got into the passenger side of a light grey Chevrolet Silverado with a cargo net instead of a tailgate,” said Cst. Billy Parent-Roy, with the Codiac Regional RCMP, in a news release.
The person is described by police as having a larger build, and wearing a blue jacket, burgundy and grey tuque, a bandana, a grey backpack, with blue jeans and Adidas sneakers.
The RCMP is asking anyone with who recognizes the person or the vehicle to contact then at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Drive-by shootings at 2 York Region theatres could be linked to similar incidents in Toronto, Peel: policePolice are investigating after two drive-by shootings occurred at movie theatres in York Region last week.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.