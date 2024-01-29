Police seek help identifying suspect in robbery at Champlain Mall: N.B. RCMP

Police in New Brunswick are asking the public for help in finding a person they say is connected with a robbery at Champlain Mall in Dieppe.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a robbery around 10 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023.

Police say an individual entered a store, threatened the cashier, and left with a number of items that weren’t paid for

“The suspect walked outside the mall and got into the passenger side of a light grey Chevrolet Silverado with a cargo net instead of a tailgate,” said Cst. Billy Parent-Roy, with the Codiac Regional RCMP, in a news release.

The person is described by police as having a larger build, and wearing a blue jacket, burgundy and grey tuque, a bandana, a grey backpack, with blue jeans and Adidas sneakers.

The RCMP is asking anyone with who recognizes the person or the vehicle to contact then at 506-857-2400, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

