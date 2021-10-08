Police seek help identifying suspect wanted in hate-motivated assault on board TTC streetcar
Toronto police are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman who allegedly spat at a man and used racial slurs against him while on board a TTC streetcar last month.
Police said the alleged hate-motivated incident happened on the evening of Sept. 23 on a northbound 510 Spadina streetcar from Bremner Boulevard.
A woman boarded the vehicle and allegedly began uttering racial slurs toward a 28-year-old man. Police said the woman allegedly then spat on the man twice.
The woman proceeded to cover her face with a grey blanket to conceal her identity, police said.
She exited the streetcar on Queen Street West.
In a news release issued Friday, police described the woman as five-foot-six, weighs 175 pounds, and she was wearing a grey sweater, black leggings and grey boots.
“There were a number of people who witnessed the assault. Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have more information or know the identity of the woman,” police said.
Witnesses are urged to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
