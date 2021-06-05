Police seek help locating missing 22-year-old woman last seen in Jefferson area

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old woman.

Police said Jayda Wood was last seen in Winnipeg's Jefferson neighbourhood on May 27.

Police describe Wood as five feet four inches tall with a medium build and medium dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. Police note she has a tattoo of a cross on her right forearm and a mole to the right of her right eyebrow.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.