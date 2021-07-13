Police seek help locating missing 25-year-old who may need medical attention

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 25-year-old man.

Kelton Stephen George Herr of Chilliwack, was last seen in Vancouver on June 23, say RCMP.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Kelton’s well-being and believe he may be in need of medical attention,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley River Detachment.

Herr is described as white, 5’8”, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighing 150 pounds.

“Investigators believe Mr. Herr is still in the Vancouver region and ask the public to remain watchful for him,” reads the RCMP statement.

Anyone with information on Herr is asked to reach out to their local police at the non-emergency line or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.