Police seek help locating missing 69-year-old man
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 69-year-old man.
Michael Harris was last seen Nov. 23 in the ByWard Market, near George Street and Dalhousie Street. He was wearing blue camouflage pants and a navy blue shirt at the time and may have also been wearing a large blue hoodie.
Police say he moved to Ottawa in September and doesn't know the city well. He also has medical conditions that require prescription medication.
He is described as white, 5-foot-8 (173 cm), 185 lbs. (84 kg), with a medium build and short grey hair. He may have a full, white beard.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Mr. Harris is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., daily.
