Police seek help locating missing vulnerable 19-year-old man

Police are seeking the public's help to find a young Newmarket man who they say is vulnerable.

According to York Regional Police, Darnyle Evans was reported missing on Thursday last week.

Police say the 19-year-old was last seen in the Davis Drive and Prospect Street area.

He has ties to Toronto, Peel and Halton areas.

"His family and police are concerned for his well-being," police stated in the missing persons release on Tuesday.

Evans is a Black man with a thin build. He is six feet tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was wearing a blue and white sweater with an MTV logo, dark pants and yellow socks.

They encourage anyone with information on the missing man's whereabouts to contact the police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.