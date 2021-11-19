Police seek help to locate missing man from Raymond, Alta.

Alberta RCMP need the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen since early this month.

Raymond/Magrath RCMP say the family of Scott Regan Scoville, 58, contacted them on Nov. 18.

Scoville, who also goes by Regan Scoville, was last seen on Nov. 1 at about 10 p.m. at his home in Raymond.

"His family has not had contact with Scott since that time and are concerned for his well-being," police said in a release.

He is described as:

182 centimetres (6') tall;

Weighing 86 kilograms (190 lbs);

Blue eyes; and

Short blonde hair.

Scoville is known to travel between Lethbridge and Taber. His vehicle is a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8t with a possible partial Alberta licence plate BRW.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen Scoville or know of his whereabouts, please contact Raymond-Magrath RCMP at 403-752-3351 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.