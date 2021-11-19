Police seek help to locate missing man from Raymond, Alta.
Alberta RCMP need the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen since early this month.
Raymond/Magrath RCMP say the family of Scott Regan Scoville, 58, contacted them on Nov. 18.
Scoville, who also goes by Regan Scoville, was last seen on Nov. 1 at about 10 p.m. at his home in Raymond.
"His family has not had contact with Scott since that time and are concerned for his well-being," police said in a release.
He is described as:
- 182 centimetres (6') tall;
- Weighing 86 kilograms (190 lbs);
- Blue eyes; and
- Short blonde hair.
Scoville is known to travel between Lethbridge and Taber. His vehicle is a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8t with a possible partial Alberta licence plate BRW.
He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
If you have seen Scoville or know of his whereabouts, please contact Raymond-Magrath RCMP at 403-752-3351 or your local police.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
-
WRPS officer charged with impaired driving in-off duty crash in TorontoAn early morning crash in Toronto has resulted in a Waterloo regional police officer now facing charges of operation while impaired and over 80.
-
Calgarians celebrate repeal of contentious agriculture laws in IndiaCelebrations were held in Calgary on Friday following an announcement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will repeal controversial agriculture laws that sparked yearlong protests by farmers in that country, as well as several parts of North America and England.
-
'The Grove' at the Western Fair District is growingAfter two years, The Grove at the Western Fair District is expanding its agri-hub with more food-based businesses coming onboard.
-
2 EPS officers, including 'top cop' in 2019, charged with assaultTwo Edmonton Police Service officers have been charged with assault after an arrest in 2019.
-
Murder charge reduced for two men accused in 2019 Barrie stabbingThree men facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of a Barrie man appeared before a judge Friday, where the charges were reduced for two of them.
-
Calgary kids set to enjoy free sneak peak of ATP's 'In Wonderland'Sunday night, holiday theatre season will kick off with a special performance of Alberta Theatre Projects' In Wonderland.
-
Ottawa police searching for a missing 14-year-old boyOttawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, last seen over two weeks ago.
-
Driver critical after crash north of Tiverton, Ont.One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.
-
Misinformation, negative interactions prompts Sudbury's health unit to close comments on its Facebook pagePublic Health Sudbury & Districts announced Friday it was closing comments on its Facebook page for a trial period.