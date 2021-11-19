iHeartRadio

Police seek help to locate missing man from Raymond, Alta.

Scott Scoville, also known as Regan Scoville, was reported missing by his family on Nov. 18. (Supplied)

Alberta RCMP need the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen since early this month.

Raymond/Magrath RCMP say the family of Scott Regan Scoville, 58, contacted them on Nov. 18.

Scoville, who also goes by Regan Scoville, was last seen on Nov. 1 at about 10 p.m. at his home in Raymond.

"His family has not had contact with Scott since that time and are concerned for his well-being," police said in a release.

He is described as:

  • 182 centimetres (6') tall;
  • Weighing 86 kilograms (190 lbs);
  • Blue eyes; and
  • Short blonde hair.

Scoville is known to travel between Lethbridge and Taber. His vehicle is a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8t with a possible partial Alberta licence plate BRW.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen Scoville or know of his whereabouts, please contact Raymond-Magrath RCMP at 403-752-3351 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

