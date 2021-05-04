iHeartRadio

Police seek help to locate woman wanted on 17 outstanding warrants

Chantal Julia Vossler is wanted on 17 outstanding warrants for multiple offences including robberies, break and enters and firearm-related offences.

Calgary police and Wetaskiwin RCMP are appealing to the public for help to locate a 24-year-old woman wanted on 17 warrants for a number of offences.

Chantal Julia Vossler, 24, is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for robberies, break and enters and firearm-related offences.

Vossler is described as:

  • 157 centimetres (5'2'') tall
  • Weighing 68 kilograms (150 lb.)
  • Blue eyes
  • Pink hair

She has several tattoos including; a script on her right upper arm, the word "Love" and stars on her right wrist, flowers on her right foot and a butterfly on the right side of her back.

Police say the warrants for Vossler are related to a joint investigation from 2019.

Anyone with information about Vossler's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips