Police seek help to locate woman wanted on 17 outstanding warrants

Calgary police and Wetaskiwin RCMP are appealing to the public for help to locate a 24-year-old woman wanted on 17 warrants for a number of offences.

Chantal Julia Vossler, 24, is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for robberies, break and enters and firearm-related offences.

Vossler is described as:

157 centimetres (5'2'') tall

Weighing 68 kilograms (150 lb.)

Blue eyes

Pink hair

She has several tattoos including; a script on her right upper arm, the word "Love" and stars on her right wrist, flowers on her right foot and a butterfly on the right side of her back.

Police say the warrants for Vossler are related to a joint investigation from 2019.

Anyone with information about Vossler's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips