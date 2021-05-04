Police seek help to locate woman wanted on 17 outstanding warrants
Calgary police and Wetaskiwin RCMP are appealing to the public for help to locate a 24-year-old woman wanted on 17 warrants for a number of offences.
Chantal Julia Vossler, 24, is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for robberies, break and enters and firearm-related offences.
Vossler is described as:
- 157 centimetres (5'2'') tall
- Weighing 68 kilograms (150 lb.)
- Blue eyes
- Pink hair
She has several tattoos including; a script on her right upper arm, the word "Love" and stars on her right wrist, flowers on her right foot and a butterfly on the right side of her back.
Police say the warrants for Vossler are related to a joint investigation from 2019.
Anyone with information about Vossler's whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers through the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips