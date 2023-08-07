Police seek help with ongoing vandalism case in Hearst
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
Officers from the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking witnesses, as vandalism continues in the Town of Hearst.
“Vandalism to vehicles continue in the Town of Hearst with a reported 13 further vehicles being damaged since July 28,” police said in a news release.
Police said vehicles have had windows smashed out and tires slashed.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
Hearst OPP also received a report of a stolen vehicle from Highway 11 East in Hearst on Aug. 3.
“Any person with information regarding these acts of vandalism is asked to call the Hearst OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” said police.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.
-
French River train station celebrates its centennialA former train station in French River is marking its 100th anniversary.
-
World's best water skiers descend on Predator BayA lot people spend the long weekend out on the water, and many of the people doing that in Calgary on Sunday were extra impressive.
-
Multiple traffic-related offences kept Chatham-Kent officers busyChatham-Kent police responded to multiple auto-related mishaps this past weekend.
-
Annual Prince Township Tractor CruiseMore than a dozen tractors roared down Second Line West outside of the Sault on Monday, a Civic Holiday tradition.
-
Manitoba Hydro working to restore power in Sage CreekMore than 3,000 people are without power in Sage Creek.
-
Wildfire near Princeton, B.C., forces evacuation of music festivalA wildfire discovered west of Princeton, B.C., Sunday evening forced the evacuation of a nearby music festival, according to local officials.
-
Canadian Armed Forces to phase out old housing benefit over three yearsCanada's military has created a new program to gradually phase out its old housing benefit after hearing feedback from members who were set to lose the payments.
-
One dead in serious two-vehicle crash at BlackfaldsA serious two-vehicle collision has closed a section of Highway 597 near the major QE II Highway in Blackfalds, Alta.
-
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's father pleads for mercy at rapper's sentencing for shooting Megan Thee StallionRapper Tory Lanez could get a long prison term at his expected sentencing Monday after felony convictions for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.