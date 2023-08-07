Police seek help with ongoing vandalism case in Hearst

Officers from the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking witnesses, as vandalism continues in the Town of Hearst.

“Vandalism to vehicles continue in the Town of Hearst with a reported 13 further vehicles being damaged since July 28,” police said in a news release.

Police said vehicles have had windows smashed out and tires slashed.

Hearst OPP also received a report of a stolen vehicle from Highway 11 East in Hearst on Aug. 3.

“Any person with information regarding these acts of vandalism is asked to call the Hearst OPP at 1-888-310-1122,” said police.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.