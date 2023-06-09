Police seek hit-and-run driver in Amherstburg

The Amherstburg Detachment of the Windsor Police Service is seeking information on a hit-and-run collision.

Officers responded to the incident in Amherstburg around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say a male cyclist was struck by a truck while traveling in the 3600 block of Concession #3 North.

The driver allegedly did not stop at the scene or render aid to the victim.

The cyclist sustained minor injuries.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a dark blue, newer, Dodge Ram 1500 series with black rims.

Police urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have a dash cam, or residential or business video that can assist with the investigation, to contact the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg detachment at 519-736-8559.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.