Police seek identity of suspect in connection to mischief complaint

Chatham-Kent police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man believed to be involved in a mischief complaint.

Police say around 12 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle parked at 800 Richmond Street in Chatham was damaged.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Shawn Labelle at shawnl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87367. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Can you help us identify this man as part of a mischief investigation in Chatham on Sunday. https://t.co/Pm7HOSAtSc

Anyone with information is asked to contact us or @ckcrimestoppers pic.twitter.com/QPLqpIcuf2