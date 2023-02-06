Police seek identity of suspect in debit card fraud

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who fraudulently used a debit card.

Police say the suspect entered a financial institution in the 3000 block of Dougall Ave and withdrew $400 in cash from a debit card that a customer had accidentally left in the ATM machine.

The suspect is a white man, 40 to 50 years old, approximately 6’, 240 pounds, with a bald or shaved head.

If you can identify the suspect, contact our Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.