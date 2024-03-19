Police seek info after religious artifacts stolen from Kensington Market synagogue
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help after three religious artifacts were stolen from a synagogue in Kensington Market last week.
The theft happened sometime between March 11 and 14 at Anshei Minsk Shul, which is located on St. Andrew Street near Spadina Avenue.
Investigators said that they were called to the historic Orthodox synagogue on March 15 for reports of a break-and-enter.
In a news release, police said that unknown individual(s) broke in and “rummaged through the building” stealing a silver crown and two silver adornments.
These religious artifacts are placed on top of the Torah when it is not being read.
Toronto police said that after consulting with the Hate Crime Unit, they do not believe that this incident was motivated by hate.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
