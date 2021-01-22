Toronto police are seeking information regarding three firearm incidents involving tow trucks that occurred over a two-day time period in North York.

The first incident took place around 11:54 p.m. on Jan 20, near Highway 401 and Avenue Road. According to investigators, a tow truck parked on a shoulder of the road was shot at by an occupant of a passing car.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police said at the time.

Investigators have described the suspect vehicle as a dark blue Mercedes, which may be missing its rear licence plate.

Less than 15 minutes later, police were called to Highway 401 and Leslie Street after receiving another report of a shooting.

Investigators say that two tow trucks were parked on the south side of Highway 401 and Avenue Road, when a dark-coloured sedan drove by. An occupant of the sedan began shooting in the direction of the tow trucks.

Police also said that a third tow truck, which was parked near Highway 401 and Leslie Street, was shot at by the occupants of a dark-coloured sedan. The vehicle fled the scene travelling eastbound on Highway 401.

Several shell casings were found in the area, police said, but no one was injured.

The third incident took place the following night around 7:30 p.m. near Highway 401 and Avenue Road.

Police say there was an altercation between two tow truck drivers and “a firearm was observed.”

Investigators have not confirmed if the same suspect is responsible for the other shootings.

Police are asking anyone members of the public to come forward with information regarding any of the three incidents.

“We understand people can be reluctant to come forward in these types of incidents as they are often cause concern and some people might feel the information they have is of little importance,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

“However, we urge anyone with any information to contact us directly or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.”