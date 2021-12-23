Police seek information after Prince Albert man found dead in Regina park

The Regina Police Service is looking for information from the public after a 22-year-old Prince Albert man was found dead in a Regina park earlier this month.

Police have identified the man found in Greenberg Park on Dec. 16 as Harvey Beatty. Police say it's "not common practice" to share a photo in a death investigation like this, but investigators are hopeful someone may have seen Beatty in the days and weeks leading up to his death.

Regina Fire initially responded along with EMS, who confirmed Beatty was dead before the scene was secured by police and the Coroner.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.