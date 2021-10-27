Police seek information after Regina home shot at 3 times
The Regina Police Service is looking for information about three separate shooting incidents at a Regina home.
One house in the 1100 block of Cameron St. was shot at on Oct. 22, Oct. 26 and again on Oct. 27.
During the first incident, around 2 a.m. the resident of the home reported hearing an argument outside and the sound of breaking glass, followed by a shot at the picture window of the house. Another resident saw a group of people running away down the block.
Police had begun investigating the first incident. Around the same time on Oct. 26, a report of a second, similar incident was received by police followed by another on Wednesday morning.
The suspect is described as man, 5’ 8”, wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
