Edmonton police are seeking information from the public on a shooting that happened on Jan. 2 in north Edmonton.

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. Saturday at Yellowhead Trail and St. Albert Trail.

According to EPS, the occupants of a dirty, light-coloured Volkswagen Jetta and a white Mercedes sedan were stopped on the off-ramp of Yellowhead Trail, in the southbound turn lane onto St. Albert Trail.

They made several hand gestures at each other before the passenger of the Jetta rolled down his window. After the driver of the Mercedes lowered his window, the passenger of the Volkswagen shot at the Mercedes with a firearm, said police.

The bullet missed the occupants of the Mercedes and hit a Dodge Caravan next to the sedan. According to EPS, the Jetta then fled southbound on St. Albert Trail.

The two occupants of the sedan and the driver of the Dodge Caravan were not injured.

EPS believes this was a random event and that none of the individuals involved know each other.

The Volkswagen Jetta is described as a 2011 model, or newer. The passenger of the Jetta is described as a Middle Eastern man with a beard.

EPS is asking anyone with information on the Volkswagen jetta or dash cam footage to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.