Police seek information following Saskatoon EX bear spray attack

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called after a man allegedly sprayed bear spray on a group of people near the Saskatoon EX.

The incident happened in the 100-block of Ruth Street on Thursday, Aug. 11 around 9:15 p.m., according to an SPS media release.

Police say the suspect had already left the scene when they arrived.

On-site first aid staff and Medavie Health Services assisted those who were affected by the spray.

SPS said it does not have an accurate description of the suspect.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.