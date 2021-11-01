Police seek information in Drouillard Road stabbing incident

Windsor police are investigating an incident in Ford City where two unknown men allegedly sprayed a chemical into a victim’s face before stabbing him.

Police say patrol officers responded to the 1800 block of Drouillard Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a stabbing report.

Officers learned through investigation that two unknown male suspects approached the victim and one of the men sprayed a chemical, believed to be bear mace, into the victim’s face before he was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and is seeking any information that could help the investigation.

Police are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com