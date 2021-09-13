Police seek information in South Windsor shots fired incident

Windsor police are investigating an incident after multiple gunshots were heard in a South Windsor neighbourhood overnight Saturday.

Patrol officers along with members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) attended the 4200 block of Longfellow Avenue around 12:15 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

Police say it was reported a silver or metallic sports car was seen driving away from the area “at a high rate of speed.”

Members of the ESU located a vehicle matching the description leaving the area and conducted a stop with their firearms drawn, due to the nature of the call, police say.

The vehicle was seized as evidence at it was found with what is believed to be damage from a bullet.

Police contained and cleared a residence in the area to ensure nobody inside was injured during the incident. Officers say there were no injuries reported.

Multiple shell casings were found and seized as a result of searches in the area. The Forensic Identification Unit then attended and processed the scene.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is now asking for any information that may assist with the investigation. Investigators are asking anyone in the area with surveillance to check their footage for potential evidence.

Police say the firearm remains outstanding, and any involved person is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Investigators believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (ext. 4000 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com