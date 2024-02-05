Police seek information, video of southeast Calgary shooting

Calgary police are looking for public tips about a shooting in the southeast community of Highfield on Saturday.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 3, police were called to the 900 block of 42 Avenue S.E. for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had crashed at the scene.

It had been hit by several bullets.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was not hurt.

Investigators believe this was a targeted shooting and the result of organized crime conflict in Calgary.

Police say the victim was driving on 42 Avenue S.E. when she was rear-ended by a black Ford F-150 pickup truck.

She lost control of her vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Once the victim's vehicle had come to a stop, the other driver pulled up and opened fire. They fled north on 8 Street S.E.

Police have located the truck believed to be involved, in southeast Calgary with fire damage.

No suspects have been found at this time.

Calgary police believe there were a number of witnesses to the shooting who may have information that could help in the investigation.

"We are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the shooting or collision to contact police by calling 403-266-1234," police said in a news release.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips