Police seek man accused of pointing a firearm inside a Windsor home

Windsor police are looking for information to help identify a suspect that allegedly pointed a firearm at a victim inside a home on Marentette Avenue.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a firearm incident that occurred in the 1500 block of Marentette Avenue around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

It was reported that the suspect met with the victim to collect a property from the victim.

When the victim was unable to produce the property, the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm and made threats toward the victim.

Police say the suspect subsequently fled the area in a light coloured mid-sized SUV with a dark tinted back window.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

It was reported that the suspect and the adult male victim were known to each other.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 40 years old, approximately 6', 160 lbs., dreadlocks hairstyle, and was wearing a matching light brown track suit with yellow pattern.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident and requesting anyone in the area of the 1500 block of Marentette Avenue with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.