Police seek man accused of robbing delivery worker
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a delivery worker in the city’s south end earlier this month.
Police say a man making deliveries on Carousel Crescent in Emerald Woods around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 was approached by two suspects and threatened.
The two men then stole a package from him, police said.
Police say they have already charged one man, and are trying to identify the second suspect.
He’s described as Black, 5-foot-7 with a slim build and short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.
