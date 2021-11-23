Police seek man accused of robbing delivery worker

Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed a delivery worker in the city’s south end earlier this month.

Police say a man making deliveries on Carousel Crescent in Emerald Woods around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 was approached by two suspects and threatened.

The two men then stole a package from him, police said.

Police say they have already charged one man, and are trying to identify the second suspect.

He’s described as Black, 5-foot-7 with a slim build and short black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.