Police seek man after sexual assault reported in Esquimalt

Victoria police are looking for a man and two witnesses who reportedly intervened in a sexual assault in Esquimalt, B.C. last week.

Police say the incident occurred on Feb. 9 around 3:45 p.m. at a bus stop in the 1300-block of Esquimalt Road.

Investigators say an older man approached a 16-year-old girl from behind at the bus stop, which frightened her. She then walked away from the area, but the man followed closely behind her "while committing an indecent act," police say.

Two witnesses, a young man and young woman, reportedly saw the incident and intervened.

The young man chased the older man away, who was last seen running southbound on Admirals Road, police say.

The victim then left the area and was not physically injured in the incident, according to VicPD.

WITNESSES ASKED TO REACH OUT

Investigators are hoping to speak with the two witnesses who intervened in the incident, and identify the older man.

Both witnesses are described as being around 16-years-old. The male witnesses was white and had curly brown hair. He was wearing a dark coloured toque, jeans and a backpack at the time.

The female witnesses is described as a white girl with a slim build and short brown hair. She was also wearing jeans and a backpack.

Police say the suspect is described as an approximately 60-year-old white man who stands between 5'9" and 6' tall. He has a skinny build and a stubble-length beard. He was wearing dark clothes, including a dark hoodie, and was wearing a backpack at the time.

Police say the incident was reported on Feb. 10, and investigators were able to find some video of the incident on Feb. 13, though the video was recorded at a "significant distance."

Police are asking the two witnesses of the incident to come forward. Additionally, anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.