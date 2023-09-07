Police seek man after theft of lottery tickets in Tilbury

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in a theft investigation.

A male suspect entered the Circle K on Queen Street North in Tilbury On Aug. 28 at 6:43 a.m.

Police say the suspect demanded money and lottery tickets from the employee, but when the employee refused to comply, the suspect took two trays of lottery tickets from the counter and left the store.

The suspect is described as a white male with a height of 5’10” and a medium build. He was wearing a black “Under Armour” hoodie and a face covering at the time of the incident.

Through collaboration with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, police say it was discovered that a stolen winning ticket was traced back to a different vendor, and the images depict the individual who cashed the winning ticket.

The police would like to speak with this individual regarding his involvement in the incident. If you have any information to help identify this person or assist with the investigation, please contact Constable Craig Marentette at craigm@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).