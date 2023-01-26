Police seek man and woman involved in northeast Calgary home invasion

Calgary police are seeking tips from the public to track down a man and woman in connection with a targeted home invasion last weekend.

Officials say three people broke into a home in the 200 block of Templeview Way N.E. at about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 21.

The group attacked a man who was in the garage at the time, but the victim managed to escape and ran to a neighbour's house for help.

Police arrived soon after, but the offenders had already fled.

Investigators believe this incident was targeted and two of the suspects were known to the victim.

Dean Patrick Gallant, 47, is wanted for break-and-enter, assault, assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, unlawful confinement and failing to comply with a release order.

He is described as:

175 centimetres (5'9") tall;

127 kilograms (280 pounds);

Heavy build;

Short brown hair;

Hazel eyes;

Bearded; and

Possesses multiple tattoos on both of his arms and his neck.

Tinesa Lee Redwood, 35, is wanted for break-and-enter, assault, robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence, unlawful confinement and failing to comply with a release order.

She is described as:

168 centimetres (5'6") tall;

73 kilograms (160 pounds);

Medium build;

Brown hair;

Brown eyes; and

Having a tattoo on the back of her neck.

Anyone with information about this incident, the whereabouts of Gallant and Redwood, or the identity of the third suspect is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips