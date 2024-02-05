Police seek man in break-in investigation

Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man after a break-in in Tilbury.

Police say it took place around 6 a.m. on Monday.

If you have any information to assist this investigation or can identify this individual, please contact Const. Cole Freeman colef@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.