Police in Surrey are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly groped a young person at a park in the city's Newton neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in a park near the intersection of 132 Street and 64 Avenue, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Two young people were in the park when one of them was groped from behind by an unknown man, police said.

Police did not share the age or gender of the victim, describing them only as "a youth," and saying they were not injured in the incident.

The suspect is a South Asian man who was wearing a large orange turban, a white scarf around his mouth and a grey hooded sweater with the hood up, police said. They added he was wearing "traditional pants" and sneakers, and included a photo with their news release.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.