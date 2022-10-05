Police seek man suspected of looking in windows of Dartmouth homes
Police in Halifax are investigating three suspicious incidents in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.
Halifax Regional Police say, in all three incidents, a man not known to the homeowners entered the properties and looked in the windows of homes.
The first incident happened Saturday around 5:40 a.m. on Wanda Lane. The suspect is described as a white man in his 60s, wearing a light-coloured jacket and jeans.
The second incident happened on Saturday just before 6 a.m. on Spring Avenue. The suspect is described as a man, about six feet tall, who was wearing jeans.
Police say the third incident happened on Sunday around 12:10 a.m. on Saguenay Place. The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s.
Investigators are considering the possibility that these incidents are related.
Police have released images of the suspect in hopes someone will be able to identify him.
Anyone with information about the incidents, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
